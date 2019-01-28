Maxine Waters: I Have No Proof, But I Believe Manafort Was a Russian Plant in the Trump Campaign

Monday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said she has no proof, but she believes Paul Manafort, who was campaign chairman for Donald Trump from June to August 2016, was planted by Russians.

Waters said, “At the center of this question about whether or not the president colluded with Russia or Putin or the oligarchs et cetera is the question of sanctions. We know that Putin wants these sanctions lifted. I’ve said from the beginning that I believe, and I don’t have the proof, but I believe that Manafort was sent to the campaign to be there to ensure that they get Trump elected in every way that they possibly could, and this is in exchange for him lifting the sanctions.”

She added, “Don’t forget, our president has said that he believes the sanctions should be lifted one way or the other. So I just believe that Mnuchin is, of course, guided by the president. They’re all a part of, you know, this relationship that they have with Russia and with Putin and with oligarchs. I mean when you take a look at all of the allies of this president that’s involved in this whole question, you cannot help but ask yourself what’s at the bottom of this? And I think it has been asked more than one time, why are they all lying? I think it’s about sanctions. I think it’s very important for us to continue to pressure, to get those sanctions continued and enforced and not to do what we have just witnessed they are trying to do, and that is being involved with delisting on these sanctions.”

