Tucker Carlson: Robert Mueller Is ‘a Living Rebuke to the Principles of Our Democratic System’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson opined about Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller and the extraordinary use of force to arrest Roger Stone, who was a focus of his probe.

Carlson explained why such a use of force was counter to the American democratic system, and also noted that Mueller isn’t accountable to anyone to bolster his argument.

“[The White House] doesn’t control Robert Mueller,” Carlson said. “Nobody controls Robert Mueller. Mueller can send armed men to roust you at gunpoint just because he feels like it. And there’s nothing you or anyone else can do about it. Mueller has an unlimited budget and no timetable. He doesn’t have to answer questions. He can do whatever he wants, whenever he wants to whomever he wants. He cannot be fired. Mueller is the single-most powerful person in America, and yet nobody voted for him. He is a living rebuke to the principles of our democratic system.”

“At the same time, our leaders tell us we need Robert Mueller — an all-powerful prosecutor accountable to no one to protect us from threats to — brace yourself here — democracy,” he added. “Nobody in Washington catches the irony to any of this. Mueller himself is a threat to our democracy — the most powerful man elected by nobody. Our media don’t ask questions about any of this, or even acknowledge that it is a question. They’ve chosen sides.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor