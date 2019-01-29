Dem Rep. Hill: I’m Endorsing Kamala Harris for President

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “11th Hour,” House Oversight Committee Vice Chair Katie Hill (D-CA) endorsed 2020 presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA).

Hill said, “I am so thrilled to throw my support completely behind Senator Harris. She has been just an exceptional leader in the state of California, and I think that she is exactly the kind of candidate that we need to show the right kind of vision that we should have for this country, that we can have smart, effective solutions to some of the toughest challenges that we’re facing, but also do it in a compassionate way that is inclusive of all the people that are in this great nation, and I know that she’s the right kind of person to do that. So, I’m really thrilled to be working with her, and I hope to support her in every way I can.”

