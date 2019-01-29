Dem Sen. Brown: Trump Demonizing Immigrants as a Distraction Is ‘A Big Part of the Gov’t Shutdown’

"A big part of the govt shutdown is the President demonizes immigrants so you're not thinking about how he betrays workers in Youngstown, Ohio and he won't engage when GM says they're going to close a plant with 5000 workers." @sherrodbrown on Trump. #Hardball pic.twitter.com/u4TQKBpu6h

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) stated that “a big part of the government shutdown” is President Trump demonizing immigrants to distract from him not keeping his promises to workers.

Brown said, “[A] big part of the government shutdown is the president demonizes immigrants so you’re not thinking about how he betrays workers in Youngstown, Ohio and he won’t engage when GM says they’re going to close a plant with 5,000 workers. I mean, consistently, the president is — tries to distract from the things that are not going well so that we talk about immigrants or we talk about the caravans or we talk about things abroad, where he brags, generally, in a way that’s simply not true.”

