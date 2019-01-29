Duffy: Democrats ‘Know if They Win on the Border Wall, They Win in 2020’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” Representative Sean Duffy (R-WI) said that he thinks the conference committee will not reach a deal on immigration, the courts will “probably” overturn a national emergency declaration by the president, and if Democrats “win on the border wall, they win in 2020.”

Duffy said, “I don’t think you’re going to get a deal out of this conference committee. I don’t think you’re going to see that. So, what’s going to happen is, you’re going to come into February 15th and the president has to hold firm here and say, listen, this thing is going to get shut down again.”

Duffy further predicted that if the president declares a national emergency, “I think the courts are probably going to overturn him.”

He added, “Democrats are fighting so hard on this because they know if they win on the border wall, they win in 2020. And I think Donald Trump knows if he loses on this, he has a hard time winning in 2020.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett