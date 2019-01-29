Durbin: We Need to ‘Move Beyond’ Hillary — ‘I Hope She Doesn’t Get Engaged’ in 2020 Bid

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) quickly dismissed the possibility of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton running for president in 2020.

When asked if a Clinton 2020 run was a good idea, Durbin said, “No, I don’t believe so. I believe we need to move beyond the last campaign. I haven’t heard any serious suggestion from her side that she’s looking at it again. I hope she doesn’t get engaged in another effort.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN