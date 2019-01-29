Howard Schultz on Kamala Harris Backing Medicare for All: ‘That’s Not American’

Possible 2020 presidential candidate and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz took aim at a potential future opponent Tuesday, going after Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) for supporting Medicare for all.

Schultz slammed Harris, saying Medicare for all is “not American.”

“That’s not correct. That’s not American,” Schultz declared. “What’s next? What industry are we going to abolish next? The coffee industry?”

He continued, “The Republicans want to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. I don’t agree with that. The Affordable Care Act should stay and should be refined. But to think to get rid of the insurance industry, this is the situation, it’s far too extreme from both sides.”

