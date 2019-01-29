Joy Behar: Only America ‘Cannot See Our Way Through the Misogyny’ to Elect a Woman President 

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said only America could not “see our way through the misogyny” to elect a woman president.

During a discussion about the candidacy of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Behar said, “You know, I don’t think you can ignore the possibility that people in this country will not vote for a woman based on experience. We just put in office a reality star who thought Frederick Douglass was alive. And men in huge numbers voted for him. I think that they will do it again, the men.”

She continued, “Now, the women are another story, I mean, but Shirley Chisholm very famously said she experienced more discrimination as a woman than she did as a black woman. So I’m not sure. I mean every other country, Israel had a woman, Pakistan, India, New Zealand, England, Germany the list goes on and on. Only we cannot see our way through the misogyny in this country. Which is sad because she’s really good.”

