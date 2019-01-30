Dem Conference Committee Member Lee: $5.7 Billion for a Wall Is ‘Unacceptable’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” House Appropriations Committee member Barbara Lee (D-CA), who is also a member of the immigration conference committee, stated that President Trump should stick to what the committee decides and $5.7 billion for a border wall is “unacceptable.”

Host Chris Hayes asked, “I don’t doubt that conference committee could cut a deal, but if the president decides to rip it up, then where are we? Like, how do you account for that?”

Lee answered, “I think it’s up to, especially, the Republicans on the conference committee to push back on the president. This is why we established a conference committee. We’re appropriators. We’re trying to work through this, and the president should adhere to what the conferees decide.”

Lee later stated, “We have talked, quite frankly about the $5.7 billion that this president wants for a wall. That’s unacceptable.”

Hayes also asked Lee, “This is a narrow deal around border security funding, it’s not a bigger deal around things like DACA status, TPS, and other things, am I right?”

She responded, “That’s correct.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett