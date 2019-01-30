Elizabeth Warren: ‘Capitalism Without Rules Is Theft’

Wednesday on Bloomberg’s “Bloomberg Markets,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) called “capitalism without rules” theft.

Warren said, “I believe in capitalism. I see the wealth that can be produced but let’s be really clear, capitalism without rules is theft.”

She added, “Encouraging companies to build their business model on cheating capitalism, that’s not capitalism, that’s not competition in the market place, that’s not producing consumer surplus. So what I believe is capitalism with serious rules, and that means rules where everybody gets a chance to play.”

