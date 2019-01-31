2020 Dem Hopeful Buttigieg: ‘We’ve Got to Get Out of Afghanistan’

Pete Buttigieg, the Democrat Fort Bend, IN, mayor who announced a 2020 presidential exploratory committee sounded off on Thursday’s CBS “This Morning” on President Donald Trump potentially pulling troops out of Afghanistan.

Buttigieg said the United States has “got to get out of Afghanistan,” but cautioned it should be done in a way that does not leave the nation “as vulnerable as some intel assessments have said.”

“We’ve got to get out of Afghanistan,” Buttigieg declared. “I mean, there are people who are now old enough almost to be deployed who weren’t even born when 9/11 took place.”

He continued, “We’ve also got to make sure that the way we do it doesn’t leave us vulnerable as some intel assessments have said we would be, to being attacked again within two years if we allow terrorist networks to develop in a failed state.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent