CNN’s Maria Cardona: Donald Trump Is the ‘Antithesis of Jesus Christ’s Teachings’

Wednesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Democratic strategist and network political commentator Maria Cardona called President Donald Trump “the antithesis of Jesus Christ’s teachings.”

The comments came during a discussion about White House press secretary Sarah Sanders telling the Christian Broadcasting Network she believed God “wanted Donald Trump to become president.”

Cardona said, “Well if he did, it is because he wanted to punish us for taking our democracy for granted, and for not ensuring that every person got out there to vote, and this is what we got. Look, I listened to the whole excerpt of the interview, in terms of what is available, and one huge word jumped out at me: hypocrisy. There was so much hypocrisy in what Sarah Sanders talked about.”

She added, “The bottom line is that I can’t imagine that God would put or would want somebody to be the commander in chief, the leader of the free world, somebody who doesn’t understand the words truth, honesty, integrity, honor, forgiveness. I could go on and on about how this president is actually the antithesis of Jesus Christ’s teachings and anything that real Christians would put on the table as something and someone that they would believe in.”

(h/t RCP Video)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN