GOP Sen. Capito: Important to Avoid ‘Hot-Button Words Like a Concrete Wall’ in Gov’t Funding Negotiations

Wednesday on PBS’s “NewsHour,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) discussed ongoing negotiations between congressional Republicans and Democrats with the White House to avoid another government shutdown by the February 15 deadline.

Capito explained how it came down to border security, and she argued that meant avoiding “hot-button words.”

“I think that that is where we really need to leave it to the professionals,” she said. “I mean, some of it is still bollard fencing. Some of it is gates for vehicles that can’t get through. Some of it is access roads into these areas. It is a whole variety of different things that go into border security or prevention.”

“And, you know, this is the challenge, I think, for us to make sure that we are not hitting any of those hot-button words — like, a concrete wall would be a hot-button word, I believe — and that we go to fencing, preventative measures, levees and others things,” Capito added.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor