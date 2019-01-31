Pelosi on Border Negotiations: ‘There Is Not Going to Be Any Wall Money in the Legislation’

Thursday at her weekly press briefing, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) declared there was not going to be any wall money in the legislation that comes out of the ongoing bipartisan negotiations on funding for border security.

When asked if the compromise will include border wall money, Pelosi said, “We are not having a negotiation over this right now. They are having a negotiation over there. There is not going to be any wall money in the legislation.”

She added, “However if they have some suggestions about certain localities, technology, some infrastructure about these ports of entry maybe we need more ports of entry, that’s part of the negotiation. It is not a negotiation for the president’s sake. What did he say today? He said it doesn’t matter what Congress does. I knew he wanted at all to himself. I mean really? A president who wants Congress is completely irrelevant in how we meet the needs of the American people? No. Come on.”

