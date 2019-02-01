Brooks: I Don’t Like Trump, But Dems Are Slapping ‘People Like Me in the Face’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that while he doesn’t like President Trump, “Democrats have done their best to slap people like me in the face over the last week, on a lot of different issues.”

Brooks said income inequality “should be” debated in 2020, adding, “I’m conservative, but I do think we’re — something’s out of control.”

He continued, “I do not like Donald Trump, and I do not like his presidency. I felt the Democrats have done their best to slap people like me in the face over the last week, on a lot of different issues.”

