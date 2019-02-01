Carlson: VA Dems Not Calling for Northam Resignation Want Blackface, Klan Robes ‘Safe, Legal and Rare’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson reacted to the recent uncovering of photos of blackface and Klan robes in Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D-VA) medical school yearbook.

Carlson, referring to statements Northam had made days earlier about late-term abortion, mocked some Democrats that were reluctant to ask for Northam to resign his post as governor by saying those Democrats wanted Klan robes and blackface “safe, legal and rare.”

“As of right now, a number of prominent Democrats — Kamala Harris among them — have called for Northam’s resignation over this,” Carlson said. “But there are many in his party, particularly in Virginia, who are standing by him. Those Democrats personally oppose blackface as a matter of conscience. But they don’t want them relegated to some back alley. They want blackface and Klan robes to be safe, legal and rare — a private matter between a politician and his donors. For now, Governor Northam will be kept comfortable. You can be certain of that. He’ll be resuscitated if that is what his party desires.”

