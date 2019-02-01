Maxine Waters Blames Trump for Smollett Incident — ‘He’s Dog Whistling Every Day’

Tuesday in an interview with “The Grio,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said President Donald Trump’s “dog-whistling” was responsible for the attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

Waters said, “I know Jussie. I love him. His family’s a friend of mine. I know his sisters, I’ve met his mom, and I called already to Jazz, one of the sisters, to talk to her about what’s happening, what’s going on. So she said he’s okay, he’s out of the hospital. We didn’t talk about it much more than that, but I was on my way to Chicago to see about him. You know what I’m saying? I love him; he’s a fantastic human being; he’s so giving. He shows up at all the community events; he does a lot working with the community, but he comes from that kind of family. And so, I’m pleased that he’s doing okay.”

She continued, “But we have to understand this is happening for a reason. Why all of a sudden do we have people unable to study while black, unable to mow a lawn while black, unable to have a picnic while black, and being attacked? It’s coming from the President of the United States. He’s dog-whistling every day. He’s separating and dividing, and he is basically emboldening those folks who feel this way, maybe never said and never talked about it, never could act it out, but now they’re on it.”

She added, “When I heard about what had happened to Jussie, and I heard they put a rope around him, and they poured bleach on him and stuff, I was absolutely, very upset. So I’m feeling better that he’s OK, and I am looking forward to seeing him.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN