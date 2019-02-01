Maxine Waters: Its ‘Absolutely’ Appears We’re Headed Toward Trump’s Impeachment

In an interview with CNBC’s John Harwood posted to his outlet’s website on Friday, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) discussed the possibility of President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Waters said Trump’s dealings with Deutsche Bank warranted more scrutiny, which will highlight a joint congressional committee investigation planned with House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

The California Democrat dismissed allegations of her past wrongdoings and said that although she wasn’t sure there would be an impeachment resolution in the House, it appeared to her things were trending in that direction.

Partial transcript as follows:

HARWOOD: You are one of the earliest members of Congress to call for the impeachment of the president. WATERS: Yes. HARWOOD: Speaker Pelosi is more cautious. But is it plain to you right now that that’s where this is headed? WATERS: Absolutely. HARWOOD: So do you believe the House will vote to impeach the president even if it is clear that Republicans will not join with that effort in the Senate? WATERS: No, I don’t know that. I don’t know that an impeachment resolution will ever be taken up. I hope so. I believe it should be, but I don’t know that. HARWOOD: You’re not predicting that? WATERS: No, I’m not predicting that. I don’t know that that will happen, you’re right. Democrats have been very cautious, everybody’s waiting on our special counsel, Mr. Mueller, to give them permission to go for it. I’m not waiting (for) permission to say what I really feel and understand about this president and how he has defined himself before our very eyes.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor