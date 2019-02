On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” filmmaker Michael Moore urged Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) to resign, and suggested Northam call into the show to offer his resignation.

Moore said, “He must be watching the cable news right now. Ralph, please, all right, you have to resign by the time this show’s over. You know it. I know it. Everybody watching knows it. You need to — in fact, call in right now, into the show, if you could.”

