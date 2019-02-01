Trump: People Are ‘Dying All Over the Country’ Because of Nancy Pelosi

In a preview clip of an interview that will air Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” President Donald Trump blamed “people dying all over the country” on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Trump said, “Well, I think that she was very rigid — which I would expect — but I think she’s very bad for our country. She knows that you need a barrier. She knows that we need border security. She wanted to win a political point. I happen to think it’s very bad politics because basically, she wants open borders. She doesn’t mind human trafficking or she wouldn’t do this.”

He added, “She’s costing the country hundreds of billions of dollars because what’s happening is when you have a porous border and when you have drugs pouring in, and when you have people dying all over the country because of people like Nancy Pelosi who don’t want to give proper border security for political reasons she’s doing a terrible disservice to our country.”

