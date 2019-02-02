Dem Rep. Price: Northam ‘Needs to Step Down’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Up,” Representative David Price (D-NC) stated that Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) should resign.

Price said, “I do think he needs to step down. And I think it’s a sad chapter. A lot of people over the years have, you know, adjusted their attitudes. In our state, and in Virginia, we’ve had a progressive movement that has made us, we hope, a part of the new South, and a new day that puts this behind us. It’s shocking to see this. I regret it. I do think the governor needs to leave.”

