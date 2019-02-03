GOP Rep. Marshall: ‘I’ve Been to the Border’ — ‘I Know a Crisis When I See It’

Representative Roger Marshall (R-KS) in an appearance Sunday on Fox News Channel called for a border wall, saying he has seen firsthand the “crisis” at the southern border.

“I’ve been to the border, and I know a crisis when I see it,” Marshall proclaimed. “We need to build the wall. That’s the first step in solving the crisis. Once we secure that border, then we can move on to the many other problems we have that include housing 40,000 people and feeding them every night.”

Marshall went on to say House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will be to blame if the wall does not get built.

“[Pelosi] needs to come to the negotiating table,” he added.

