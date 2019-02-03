GOP Sen. Shelby: Trump Is ‘Not Talking About a Concrete Wall’ — He’s Talking About Steel Barriers

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) said President Donald Trump was not talking about building a concrete wall on U.S.-Mexico border he is “talking about steel barriers.”

Shelby said, “I think it’s what you call it. The president calls it a wall, sometimes we call it a fence, sometimes a barrier, but the president, I think, has already spoken out and said he’s not talking about a concrete wall, 1,500 miles and so forth. I think he’s been talking about steel barriers and slats and stuff like that. But I think we’ve got to listen to the experts. We’ve got to listen to the people who do it every day that know what the challenge is because we do have problems with our borders. We have not secured our borders. The president is right there. It’s a question, how do we get off the politics and to the substance? If we can do that, we’ll get the job done. That’s what I’m working to do to go to yes.”

