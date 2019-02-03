Sen. Rick Scott: Emergency Declaration Not My ‘First Choice’ for Trump to Build Wall

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said President Donald Trump declaring a national emergency to build a border wall would not be his “first choice.”

Scott said, “Well, first off I don’t think it’s the first thing you want to do is use your emergency power to do things like this. But if I was the president right now, I’d be pretty frustrated.”

He continued, “It’s not my first choice for him to use his emergency powers, but he’s proposed things. Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are not negotiating with him in good faith, I don’t believe. And so if I was sitting in his position, I would go out there, and I would say, ‘I’m going to use whatever power I have to solve the problem.’ We have to have border security. We have to take care of the DACA kids. We need to have a permanent solution for TPS let’s go start solving these problems instead of talking, talking and nothing gets done. ”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN