Sen. Ron Johnson: ‘Imperative’ for Trump to Listen to Intel Chiefs

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said it was “imperative” for President Donald Trump to listen to the advice of the U.S. intelligence community.

Johnson said, “There’s an awful lot, there’s so much tradition, and history and complexity to some of these foreign policy issues, you have to rely on people who have been working these issues for decades.”

He added, “It’s just imperative that you actually listen to, for example, the CIA chief, the director of national intelligence. These people have the real knowledge, and you have to listen to them.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN