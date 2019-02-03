Senate Approps Chairman Shelby: Trump Should ‘Respect’ Intelligence Agency Leaders

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Senate Appropriations Committee chairman Richard Shelby (R-AL) called on President Donald Trump to “respect” U.S. intelligence agency leaders.

Discussing Trump’s public disagreement with some intelligence assessments, host Jake Tapper asked, “Does this politicizing of intelligence bother you?”

Shelby said, “It’s troubling to all of us. But I think there’s got to be real good communication between the president, the director of the CIA and the director of National Intelligence. These are professional people. The president is briefed every day on it. Ho’s not an intelligence officer, none of us are.”

He added, “But they, the people on the front lines, the people who analyze who gather and disseminate intelligence information to our higher-ups, we should respect them. Most of the time, they’re pretty much on point.”

