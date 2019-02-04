Booker: Health Care as a Right ‘Popular on Both Sides of the Aisle’

During a Monday appearance on CBS’s “This Morning,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) claimed the idea of health care as a right is something that “is popular on both sides of the aisle.”

The 2020 presidential candidate disagreed that Medicare for All would not get enough Senate votes to pass.

“I’ve gone across this country, sat with Republican farmers, with independents — everybody agrees that the United States of America, we should never have somebody who does not get access to care because they can’t afford it,” Booker declared. “This idea that health care is a right is popular on both sides of the aisle.”

