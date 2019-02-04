Dem Rep. Gottheimer: ‘Lots of People in My Party’ Support Some Fencing

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” House Problem Solvers Caucus co-chair Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) stated that he believes “evidence-based fencing” will be one of the options for a border security deal, and that “lots of people” in the Democratic Party support some fencing.

Co-host Steve Doocy asked, “So, do you feel that some sort of a deal will be made where there is some sort of a physical structure, something to slow people down from running across the border?”

Gottheimer responded, “I think one of the options in the end will be evidence-based fencing.”

He added that “lots of people in my party” support some fencing, “It’s just not a giant, white barrier concrete thing that actually the experts tell us won’t actually make sense.”

