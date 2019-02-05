ABC’s Hostin: Liam Neeson Was Considering ‘a Modern-Day Lynching’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host and network legal analyst Sunny Hostin said it was akin to a “modern-day lynching” when actor Liam Neeson wanted to kill a black man after a friend told him she had been raped.

Hostin said, “I understand very well, I think, how you would feel if a loved one was harmed. And how you would want to harm the person that did that to them. The person that did that. What I can’t understand is how you would go out and seek a random person of the same race to harm. Because that, for me, feels like a modern-day lynching. That’s what happened to black men in this country by white men somehow trying to be righteous about a white woman’s virtue.”

She continued, “That really felt like my father could be walking down the street and someone would just attack him. And for Liam to still be using that experience as his inspiration to tap into I don’t understand. I still don’t understand.”

Co-host Meghan McCain said, “If he had acted on it, it’s a modern-day hate crime. The definition of a hate crime is criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or part by bias against race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, gender identity. If he had acted on it, he would be a person who committed a hate crime.”

