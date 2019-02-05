Brennan: Trump Raised a New Level of ‘Demagoguery,’ ‘Hyperbole,’ ‘Chauvinism’ in SOTU

Tuesday on MSNBC’s special coverage the State of the Union speech, former Central Intelligence Agency director John Brennan accused President Donald Trump of raising “to a new level the demagoguery, the hyperbole, the chauvinism” in his speech.

Brennan said, “I think Donald Trump raised to a new level the demagoguery, the hyperbole, the chauvinism and even the misrepresentation on a lot on the issues and national security on a policy front. He said if it wasn’t for his election, we would be at war with North Korea today. Well, nothing could be further from the truth. He, in fact, helped to increase the tension between the two countries last year when exchanging the rhetorical broadsides with Kim Jong-un. One thing is for sure since his election, Kim Jong-un continues to have the nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that he had when he entered office. Now that this photo op has come up in Vietnam, I don’t think there’s been any meaningful change in North Korea’s disposition as far as its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.”

