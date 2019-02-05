CNN’s King: It’s ‘a Disgrace’ Trump Didn’t Even Mention Climate Change During SOTU

During CNN’s State of the Union coverage on Tuesday, CNN Chief National Correspondent John King stated that President Trump failing to mention climate change during the State of the Union is “a disgrace.”

King said, “[J]ust look at his own national security review, every leader, whatever your party, should be talking about climate change. You could have a debate about what to do about it, but he’s — that the president of the United States, at this moment in the world, did not mention climate change in even a sentence, is just frankly, a disgrace.”

