GOP Sen. Kennedy: The World Won’t ‘Spin Off Its Axis’ if Trump Declares National Emergency at Border

During Tuesday’s “New Day” on CNN, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) discussed the possibility President Donald Trump declares a national emergency at the southern border.

Although Kennedy said the move would not be his “preferred choice,” he voiced his support for Trump, either way, adding the world will not “spin off its axis” if he does.

“I don’t think the world will spin off its axis if the president does it,” Kennedy stated. “Now, some of my colleagues in the Senate on both sides of the aisle, particularly Republicans, are all a titter [sic] about the fact that he might do it. But I’ve learned in this place talk’s cheap. Let’s see how they vote.”

He added, “If the president does it, I’m willing to bet you that a lot of Republicans are saying it’s a bad idea and he shouldn’t do it — they’ll vote to support him. Now, I could be wrong. I’m going to vote to support him.”

