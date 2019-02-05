Ted Cruz: Senate Democrats Have Pattern of ‘Hostility to Religious Faith’

Tuesday at the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump’s DC Circuit Court of Appeals judge nominee Neomi Rao, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) criticized Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) for asking if Rao believed gay relationships are a sin.

Cruz said, “The Senate Judiciary Committee should not be a theater for twisting nominees records or views nor should it be an avenue for persecution. We have seen a growing pattern among Senate Democrats of hostility to religious faith. I was deeply troubled a few minutes ago to hear questioning of a nominee asking your personal views on what is sinful. In my view that has no business in this committee. Article six of the Constitution there should be no religious test for any public office. We have also seen senate Democrats attack what they are characterized as religious dogma. We have seen Senate Democrats attack nominees for their own personal views on salvation. I don’t believe this is a theological court of inquisition. I think the proper avenue for investigation of this committee is a nominee’s record.”

