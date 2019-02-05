Trump: Can’t Have ‘Peace and Legislation’ with ‘War and Investigation’

During the State of the Union on Tuesday, President Trump stated that the only things that can stop the “economic miracle” in the U.S. are “foolish wars, politics, or ridiculous, partisan investigations.”

Trump said, “Our country is vibrant and our economy is thriving like never before. On Friday, it was announced that we added another 304,000 jobs last month alone, almost double the number expected. An economic miracle is taking place in the United States, and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics, or ridiculous, partisan investigations. If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation. It just doesn’t work that way.”

