VIDEO: Giant Cross Mysteriously Washes Ashore on Florida Beach

A giant cross mysterious washed ashore on a Florida beach on Saturday, causing tourists and locals to wonder how the wooden structure made its way to South Florida.

Beachgoers waking up early at Fort Lauderdale’s Ocean Manor Resort over the weekend found the wooden cross washed ashore on the beach behind the resort, covered in barnacles and other small forms of sea life.

“We just found this washed up on the beach,” said one man recording the discovery with his cellphone camera.

“I couldn’t believe that it was washing up on our feet right in front of us,” said tourist Greg Gay, who was visiting the area from Michigan.

The holy symbol amazed visitors and locals alike, causing people to inquire about its origin.

“I felt really heavenly about it,” Gay told WSVN. “It was a moment in time. Had we been 10 minutes before or 10 minutes later, we wouldn’t have seen it.”

John Moschella, one of the onlookers, said the cross might have come from the Florida Keys or Puerto Rico.

“People have suggested possibly Puerto Rico. Others have said the Keys,” he said. “It’s really unknown where it has come from.”

After people had adequate time to look at the cross, hotel owner Frank Talerico said a team of seven people and two all-terrain vehicles worked together to bring the cross in from the shore.

“You know what? I’m glad it’s here,” Talerico said. “It’s staying here, and if anybody wants to come see it or take a picture with it, they’re more than welcome.”