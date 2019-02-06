Claire McCaskill: ‘Lindsey Graham Has Lost His Mind’

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) criticized Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) Wednesday over his shift in support of President Donald Trump after his criticism of Lindsey’s close friend, late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

McCaskill questioned what has happened to Graham, saying he should be “standing tall” for McCain.

“Lindsey Graham has lost his mind. I just don’t even understand what has happened with Lindsey,” McCaskill stated.

“What’s he doing, senator?” MSNBC’s Geist asked.

“I do not know. It is beyond bizarre to me,” McCaskill replied. “This is not the man I served shoulder to shoulder with for so many years. I really don’t understand. It must have something to do with how he views the president. I think frankly, the notion this president was insulting John McCain yesterday, and Lindsey Graham is standing tall for him, I do not understand why Lindsey Graham is not throwing a haymaker in defense of John McCain towards this president. So, I don’t get Lindsey Graham.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent