Dem Rep. Garamendi: Bernie Won’t Be a 2020 Player

Do not expect Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to be a major player in the 2020 presidential race, that is according to Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA).

Garamendi made declaration Wednesday during a Fox News Channel appearance.

Sanders was not a fan of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, and following the speech, he delivered a fiery response.

However, Garamendi explained Sanders does not speak for the Democrats.

“I think Bernie Sanders speaks for Bernie Sanders,” Garamendi said of Sanders calling Trump a racist. “He’s not a Democrat, never has been a Democrat and he’s been an outlier. Certainly, he played a major role in the last presidential campaign, but I think he’s not going to play much of a role in this coming election.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent