Meghan McCain: Trump’s Calls for Bipartisanship ‘Kabuki Theater’ — He Is Obsessed with His Enemies

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” host Meghan McCain reacted to reports that President Donald Trump insulted her late father, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) during lunch with TV anchors and then spoke of bipartisanship during his State of the Union address.

McCain said, “What was hard for me last night, I was prepping and getting ready and reading my notes beforehand and I get a notice that President Trump had a meeting with the network heads and he had called senator Chuck Schumer a nasty son of a bitch, Joe Biden dumb, said some disparaging things once again of my father who passed five and a half months ago. So for me when he’s talking about ‘we must reject the politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution,’ you aren’t being bipartisan mere hours earlier obsessing over people you consider your enemies. So for me it was a kabuki theater, virtue signal, the entire speech last night towards his base, but please don’t sit here and tell me you are grasping for bipartisanship at this moment when Chuck Schumer as a son of a bitch and my father’s book ‘bombed’ and Joe Biden is ‘dumb.’”

Co-host Joy Behar added, “How pathetic do you have to be to go after somebody who is dead. My God.”

