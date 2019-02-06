MSNBC’s Wallace: If Trump ‘Were My Grandfather I Would Take Him for a Brain Scan’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” anchor Nicolle Wallace said if President Donald Trump were her grandfather, she “would take him for a brain scan.”

Reading from a New York Times’ story, Wallace said, “He recounted again the story of what he considered Senator John McCain’s betrayal in voting against advancing a measure to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care program. Although Mr. McCain has since died—’Although Mr. McCain has died,’—Peter had to write that sentence—Mr. Trump remains upset. By the way, Trump said, ‘he wrote a book and the book bombed.'”

Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire said, “Commenting on the sales of a deceased, decorated senator’s book is rather remarkable for even this particular president.”

Wallace said, “Forget that he’s the president, if he were my grandfather, I would take him for a brain scan. Bizarre behavior.”

She added, “There’s more than an ax to keep grinding and grinding. There’s something wrong with somebody who carries on with a political war after they’re buried.”

