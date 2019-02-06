New Mexico Gov: Trump ‘Militarizing the Border’ — ‘Stoking Fear’ with ‘Racist’ Rhetoric

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Live,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) said she removed National Guard troops from the border in her state because she is concerned the Trump administration was “stoking fear” with “racist comments about Hispanic communities” in “an effort to get support for militarizing the border.”

Lujan Grisham said, “I have long been concerned that in addition to this anti-immigrant agenda by the White House stoking fear, the racist comments about Hispanic communities and immigrant communities in general, that this is an effort to get support for militarizing the border. And not getting Congress to do that. He’s making sure that he’s trying to get states to do that.”

She continued, “This is not a national emergency. We are spending $30 million on our troop deployment there. That’s money he’s taking out of things that we do need in this state, like infrastructure investments. I asked them to get me more data and demonstrate what they are doing and I don’t want them to involve in immigration enforcement. They were unable to make the case. I made the decision as soon as they gave me report, which again indicated no crisis. I pulled the troops from the border.”

