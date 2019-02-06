Rubio Rips Media: ‘Everybody Wants to Be Snarky,’ ‘It’s All About Mockery’

Wednesday on radio’s “The Hugh Hewitt Show,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) criticized the media coming out of Tuesday’s State of the Union address given by President Donald Trump.

Host Hugh Hewitt asked Rubio about the difficulties of giving the State of the Union response, which he did in 2013 and was ridiculed for weeks afterward because he took a sip of water in the middle of his remarks.

Rubio explained the difficulties 2018 Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams may have faced in giving her response, then blamed the media for focusing on the “trivial” components of it and politics in general.

“It’s become more that way, because politics now is so trivial,” Rubio said. “You know, a lot of these political reporters, they sit around all day and just hope there’s something they can be snarky about. Everybody wants to be snarky. Everybody wants to be funny. Everybody wants to be some, put something up on Twitter that’s a nice, little quip. It’s all about mockery, and so forget about what they’re actually saying. They want to cover, you know, how did Nancy Pelosi clap, or what facial expression did Mike Pence make behind the President. I mean, there’s always been some element of that. It’s now dominant. It’s become almost silly. They’ve made this so silly, the whole thing, and I’m not talking about my issue in particular.”

