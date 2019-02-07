Dem Rep. Speier: I’ve Long Thought Trump Violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act as Real Estate Developer

With Democrats ramping up investigations into President Donald Trump given their new majority in the House of Representatives, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) claimed she had “long thought” the president as a real estate developer had violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

“I have thought for a very long time that the President, as a real estate developer, had violated what’s called the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act,” Speier told CNN “New Day” host John Berman on Thursday. “It is a requirement that anyone doing business with a foreign entity make sure that none of the money that comes into a project has been laundered.”

Speier added that she is focusing on three projects: the Toronto project, the Soho project and the Panama project.

“All Trump hotels, all of which went belly up at a time particularly in the Toronto project where not one other high rise property was bankrupted. But the Trump property was,” she explained.

