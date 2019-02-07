Julian Castro: ‘I Believe’ Fairfax’s Accuser – Should Be ‘Process to Understand What Happened’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” 2020 presidential candidate, former HUD Secretary, and former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro (D) stated that he believes Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax’s (D) accuser, Dr. Vanessa Tyson, and expressed hope that there will be “some process to understand what happened.”

Castro said, “With Lt. Governor Fairfax, I read Dr. Tyson’s statement. I believe her. I believe her claim. He has denied that. My hope is that there’s some process to understand what happened.”

He continued, “I believe that we should give the benefit of the doubt, at least when the claim is made, to have a process to understand what happened. They should not be dismissed. They should be believed.”

