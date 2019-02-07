Ocasio-Cortez Suggests End of Two-Party System: ‘Four or Five’ Political Parties Would Be Fine

Thursday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said America’s two-party system was not ideal.

She instead suggested that “four or five” parties would be fine.

Host Chuck Todd asked, “Do you think it would be helpful for our system if we have four or five parties?”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “Four or five, I think that’s fine.”

Todd said, “It sounds like the two major parties, you feel like, don’t serve this well.”

Ocasio-Cortez answered, “Yeah I think that it’s totally fine to say that a two-party system is, especially in this time of gridlock, is sometimes a difficult thing to navigate. It’s a normal thing to say after these years and years and decades of gridlock. They are saying, maybe something here is structurally wrong.”

She added, “I think it’s a fine conversation to have.”

