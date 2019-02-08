Dem Judiciary Rep. Jayapal: I Got the Sense Whitaker ‘Wasn’t Truthful’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” House Judiciary Committee member Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said she got the sense that Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker was not truthful during his testimony before the committee earlier in the day.

Anchor Wolf Blitzer asked, “Do you think Whitaker perjured himself today?”

Jayapal responded, “I don’t know. But it was very difficult to fully believe him because he did not come across as truthful. So, if I had to guess, I would say that he’s hiding something. Did he have a conversation and not tell us about it? Did…he instruct somebody else to have a conversation? He could answer the question that he didn’t have a conversation, but did somebody else? Did he tell information to somebody else? So, that was the sense I got, too, is that he wasn’t truthful.”

