Gidley Slams New House Investigations — ‘Absolutely Pointless,’ ‘No Merit’

Deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley pushed back Friday on the Democrat-controlled House launching investigations into President Donald Trump.

Gidley slammed House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) over the “pointless” investigations he has launched that have “no merit.”

“The Democrats have a choice here. They can either choose America’s greatness, they can choose to move forward this country and help out the American people, or they can mire this country in endless, pointless, needless investigations that have no merit,” he said on Fox News. “It’s absolutely pointless to have these conversations when the president has done nothing wrong — everyone knows it.”

“The president did nothing wrong. He’s been very clear about that,” Gidley added.

