In a video for the 2019 MAKERS Conference, a women’s empowerment event, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) “proved yet again, it often takes a woman to get the job done.”

Clinton said, “Woman are coming together to tackle big problems are rewrite old rules.”

She added, “As Speaker Nancy Pelosi– doesn’t that sound great?– has proved yet again, it often takes a woman to get the job done.”

