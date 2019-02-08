Ivanka Trump: It’s Not ‘Strange’ for a Hospitality Company to Have a Hotel in Russia

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” President Donald Trump’s daughter and White House advisor Ivanka Trump commented on the Trump Tower in Moscow project deal going forward while her father Donald Trump was campaigning for the presidency in 2016.

When asked what she knew about the project, Trump said, “Literally almost nothing. I mean, we look at —we were an active business. It was something the president ran on. He didn’t shy away from the fact that he had achieved enormous success in real estate. It was something he was proud of. We were an operating business. We looked at deals from across the world. This Russia perspective deal never came to fruition. There was never a binding contract. I never talked with a third party outside of the organization about it. It was one of — I mean, we could have had 40 or 50 deals like that.”

She added, “It’s not like it’s a strange thing as a hospitality company or a development company to have a hotel or a property in Russia. We’re not talking about Iran. It was Russia. So it really was just a non-factor in our minds. I’m not sure that anyone would have thought of it.”

