Maher: We Forget ‘at Our Peril’ How Many People Vote on ‘The Wall and the Womb’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher predicted that Republicans will run on “the wall and the womb.” He added that it’s dangerous to forget that a lot of people vote on those issues.

Maher said, “So, when I was watching the State of the Union speech, I saw language used about abortion that I’ve never seen a president use, especially in that setting. … It seems to me like this is the issue that the Republicans are going to run on, the wall and the womb. That’s what they care about. And we all, I think, at our peril forget that a lot of this country votes on that one issue. They don’t follow politics as closely as the rest of us do on a political junkie show like this, that’s the issue they care about.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

.