Schweizer: Bezos Deserves Sympathy, But His Privacy Concerns Are ‘Quite Ironic’

Friday, on the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Breitbart News senior editor-at-large Peter Schweizer said that he sympathizes with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, but it is “ironic” that he’s raising concerns about privacy.

Schweizer said, “I sympathize with Jeff Bezos, but I find it quite ironic that they’re raising privacy concerns, when the high-tech industry, primarily Google and Facebook, but also Amazon, pedal in selling our information and invading our privacy on a regular basis.”

